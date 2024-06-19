Kelowna looking for partners to build and operate middle income housing

Photo: Madison Reeve/file

The City of Kelowna is looking for a partner to fund, design, build and manage middle income housing in the city.

Prospective builders or non-profits have until July 23 to respond to the bid opportunity.

The partnership opportunity comes as part of a number of initiatives the city is exploring to meet housing targets as part of the $31.5 million it received through the Housing Accelerator Fund.

To meet conditions of the bid opportunity, a builder/operator must offer 20 per cent of rental units at 20 per cent below market rate while providing a mix of units from studio to three bedroom.

The remaining 80 per cent can be offered at market rate to ensure long-term viability of the project.

“These criteria are designed to balance the goals of affordability, sustainability, and diversity in the MIHP (middle income housing partnership) program. By following these criteria, the program will create more housing options for middle-income households who are often priced out of the market or unable to find suitable homes,” the bid package states.

“The program is centered on the city’s contribution of land at a nominal fee, vended into a partnership with a non-profit or private market developer.”

As part of the middle income housing project, the city is offering two parcels of land it owns for potential 2024 projects.

These include:

1232-1250 Glenmore Drive – 0.56 acre parcel of MF3 zoned land

155-205 Dougall Road North – 0.78 acre parcel of UC4 zoned land

As part of the Housing Accelerator Fund program, the city is required to meet specific targets in order to receive the full amount at the end of three years.

The city has already received two installments of $7.875 with payments expected April 1 2025 and 2026.

In order to receive the final payment in 2026, the city must satisfy a number of predetermined targets.

The city will also be required to to add 2,771 missing-middle housing units including duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes or low rise apartments, 4,180 multi-housing units that includes high rise apartments and other multi-unit housing and 479 other units which could include single-family homes without suites.

Of those, at least 416 must be affordable units.

Under the 20 per cent reduction, affordable rents would range from $1,200 per month for a studio unit to $2,280 for a three-bedroom.