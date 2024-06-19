Local band added to Rock the Lake 2024 lineup in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna band has been asked to join Rock the Lake's lineup for 2024.

Local band Texas Major will be the opening act on Sunday, July 14, playing ahead of rock legends Tom Cochrane, 54-40 and Wide Mouth Mason.

Texas Major will share the Rock the Lake weekend lineup with another band featuring "Texas" in their name, Texas King.

“We’re gonna do our best to stay out of their way, but we’re ready for an Anchorman duel at RTL if they want it.” jokes Texas Major’s Austen Sawchuk.

To celebrate their addition to the legendary lineup, Texas Major will be performing live this Saturday, June 22, at Red Bird Brewing.

Rock the Lake is taking over the Red Bird patio to host a massive party, complete with ticket giveaways and exclusive prizes.

The event will feature a special RTL putting green, where attendees can enter to win three-day weekend passes, Red Bird swag, GC’s, and festival gear, including hats, crop tops, and tees, will also be up for grabs before they are available at the merchandise stands.

They will also set the stage with a playlist takeover featuring hits from Our Lady Peace, Theory of a Deadman, Daughtry, Tom Cochrane, 54-40, Wide Mouth Mason, Hoobastank, and more.

Showtime starts at 2 p.m. with Texas Major hitting the stage at 7 p.m.

You can visit Red Bird Brewing for more information on tickets.