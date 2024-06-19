GoFundMe started for Kelowna resident involved in motorcycle crash that left him with over one hundred brain bleeds

Photo: GoFundMe

A Kelowna mother in desperate need of financial support for her injured son is reaching out to the community for help.

Kelly Brant says her son was riding his motorcycle on Highway 97 near Peachland on May 18th at about 8 a.m. when he crashed his bike, totaling it and severely injuring his head.

Brant says her son Lance Kohler, 42-years old, was left unconscious for weeks following the incident.

"They said it happened on Huston Road, and he was found lying in a ditch. We think he hit sand or something. He was coming down the hill into Peachland from Westbank, hit highway speed, and then the bike just went down," she said.

Brant says the bike was damaged on the right side and her son's helmet and brain were damaged on the left side.

Kohler was transported to Kelowna General Hospital, where he remains.

"CT scans show hundreds of brain bleeds, and he has acquired a traumatic brain injury. He will be in recovery for many more months. He is out of the coma and starting to talk, but he doesn't always make sense."

Brant says her son is also left with vision problems in his left eye.

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover costs for post-hospital care as well as to help the family hire a lawyer.

"The doctors say that he isn't capable of making informed decisions. He is medically incapable. I am hoping to pay for a lawyer to get a committeeship so that I can help look after his affairs."

Brant says she is currently on disability pension and living in a retirement complex.

"I'm going to need to find someplace afterward where he can get some care," she added.

To date, over $3,000 has been raised. To donate, click here.