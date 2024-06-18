The 41st Ensign Cup rugby tournament returns to Kelowna this weekend

Photo: Kelowna Crows

One of the biggest rugby events in the Okanagan returns to Kelowna this weekend.

The 41st Ensign Cup is being held this Saturday at City Park.

The Kelowna Crows are hosting the event which kicks off with an all-ages touch rugby game being played at noon followed by a women's touch match at 1:00 p.m. and the annual Over 30s vs Under 30s Ensign Cup match at 2:30 p.m. This year there will be a BBQ and a beer garden on site with non-alcoholic drinks also available. All profits going towards youth rugby in the community.

According to Kelowna Crows president, Rich Brewer the annual fundraiser supports youth rugby in the community and has been a staple of the Kelowna rugby community since the 80s.

The game is also a tribute to former Kelowna Crow Rusty Ensign who broke his neck playing at a tournament in Edmonton in 1983.

"The inaugural Ensign Cup was to raise funds for his (Ensign's) rehabilitation. The fundraiser along with the rugby community has gone on to flourish and to donate to many different worthy causes over the decades," Brewer says.

Ensign was 23 when he broke his neck and became a high-functioning quadriplegic.

"Rusty is immensely honoured that the annual competition between the Kelowna Crows over and under 30s has become firmly entrenched as a fundraiser for youth rugby.

"If anyone's interested they can pop down and speak to us. We'll have tents and stuff set up, we're just trying to push rugby and grow the club," says Brewer.