Kelowna Ride Don’t Hide raises record $209K for mental health

Photo: CMHA Kelowna The 2024 Kelowna Ride Don't Hike-The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride set a fundraising record of over $209,000.

It was a milestone year for Kelowna’s Ride Don’t Hide.

The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial ride in support of The Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna raised over $209,000, far surpassing the initial target of $150,000. The June 9th event also drew a record-breaking 616 riders and walkers.

“This is the most successful and most well-attended ride we’ve ever had. Every kilometer that participants ride, or stride gets our community one step closer to understanding, respecting, and prioritizing mental health,” said Mike Gawliuk, CEO of CMHA Kelowna. “This event could not have been possible without the support of our community. To our participants, sponsors, and volunteers, we thank you.”

In recognition of the large turnout, philanthropist Tom Budd of the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation announced an additional contribution, helping push the total to an all-time high. The money will be used to support CMHA Kelowna programs for local youth, adults, and families impacted by mental health.

“Tom Budd continues to make a truly profound impact in our community when it comes to mental health. Time and time again he has been tremendously generous with his advocacy, his willingness to share his story, and his financial support of the programs and initiatives that support people’s well-being,” says Gawliuk.

Those wishing to make a donation to Ride Don’t Hide – The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride can do so here until July 31, 2024.