Lights out at Richter Street and Clement Avenue in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Traffic lights at the intersection of Richter St. and Clement Ave. in Kelowna were not working just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A photo sent to Castanet shows blacked out lights while a white car drives west towards downtown through the intersection.

Drivers in the area should be cautious as there doesn't appear to be anyone directing traffic as pedestrians try to cross the street.

According to FortisBC, the outage started at 10 a.m. and is expected to be fully operational by 11:30 a.m., effecting 156 customers between Cawston Ave., Clement Ave., St. Paul St, and Richter St.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Kelowna for more details.