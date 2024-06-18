Kelowna resident raises alarm after finding suspicious meat near dog park

Photo: Diana Hilliard Diana Hilliard found a cache of chicken drumsticks near the off-leash dog park at Glenmore Recreation Park.

A Kelowna woman is sounding the alarm about three pounds of suspicious meat she found in a neat stack just off a trail in the Glenmore area.

Kelowna resident Diana Hilliard came across the suspicious meat around 5 p.m. Saturday while walking her dog Austin, near the off-leash dog park at Glenmore Recreation Park. She found the chicken in the grass a few feet from the pathway leading from the recreation park to Longhill Drive.

“It was just wide open, very neatly stacked in a square. It was surreal seeing it because I had heard rumors that this sort of thing was going on,” said Hilliard.

Hilliard took to social media to warn other pet owners to watch out for possible poisoned meat in the area. She heard recently of some ribs thrown over a fence and another possibly contaminated meat cache in the vicinity of another Glenmore dog park.

She picked up the meat and took it home. Hilliard called dog control and the RCMP, but was told that if she wanted the chicken tested for poisons she would have to take it to a lab. She also spoke to a veterinarian.

“She said that it visibly didn’t show any signs of poisoning and that the most common poisons used are rat poison, which is very distinctive, and antifreeze, which would have given it a blueish or pinkish cast.”

In the end she threw the meat away, but shared a photo with Castanet in case someone has a better explanation of why the chicken was placed near the trail.

“The other thing is, that photograph shows the meat in the bag it came home in. There was no packaging of any sort anywhere in the area,” adds Hilliard.

The other possibility is that someone is intentionally feeding wildlife.

According to the City of Kelowna it is illegal to feed wildlife, or animals and anyone caught doing so could face fines.