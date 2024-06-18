WorkSafeBC recommends changes to improve crane safety

Photo: Colin Dacre-file Crane collapse in Kelowna July 12, 2021.

WorkSafeBC has come out with several recommendations to improve crane safety in the province.

The recommendations come as about 400 tower cranes are operating in B.C., the most of any province.

“With a greater number of cranes operating on increasingly complex worksites, we need to ensure that employers provide the training, supervision and safe-work practices needed to keep workers safe in an evolving work environment,” WorkSafe says in a news release.

The recommendations come nearly three years after a tower crane collapse at the Bernard Block development claimed the lives of four construction workers at the site and one man working at an adjacent building.

Several crane-related incidents have occurred so far this year including an incident that claimed the life of a worker at the Oakridge Park worksite in Vancouver.

Recommendations were made following meetings with about 130 stakeholders within the crane industry.

“Following a comprehensive review of crane safety, and informed by stakeholder input and feedback, we’ve developed a risk-reduction strategy with recommendations aimed at further improving tower crane safety in B.C.,” said Todd McDonald, head of prevention services for WorkSafeBC.

Key recommendations include:

Review the existing crane operator certification program to ensure it supports safe work.

Explore how to improve the training and skills of supervisors, riggers and workers involved in the assembly, operation, disassembly or repositioning of cranes.

Review options for employers responsible for the assembly, operation, disassembly or repositioning of tower cranes, including registration and licensing.

Increase the staffing and capacity of WorkSafeBC’s specialized crane inspection team.

Develop new regulations to address the frequency of tower crane inspections.

Review and update the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation — including regulations related to cranes and rigging — to ensure they meet the needs of increasingly complex worksites.

Ensure that the BC Association for Crane Safety is equipped to service and support workers and employers in the sector.

“Crane safety is a priority for WorkSafeBC,” said McDonald.

In the weeks ahead, WorkSafeBC says it will be discussing the recommendations with with Ministry of Labour, SkilledTradesBC and other stakeholders.