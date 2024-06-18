Kelowna field hockey team wins gold, coaches to retire

Photo: Contributed Back Row (L to R): Brian Demug, Anna Demug, Lola Grundle, Harper Sivicha,,Brooklyn Gotro, Marleasa Jacobson, Serenity Bliss-Storness, Gabby Johnston, Brynn Pettman, Sophie Pinkerton, Rielle Gaudette, Chris Bowen Front Row (L to R): Asha Fox, Sienna Bishop, Isla Kelliher, Adelaide Larson, Lucy Stewart,Jane Marshall, Bella Cloutier

A team of girls out of Kelowna has returned home as champions.

The Kelowna Dragons U14 female field hockey team has made their mark in the sport by securing gold and a first place finish at the 2024 Tier 2 Field Hockey BC Club Championships in Tsawwassen, BC.

Held on June 15 and 16, the Dragons' blazed an undefeated trail to victory, winning all five of their tournament games, showcasing their skill at both ends of the field with great offence and solid defence throughout the weekend.

This led to an impressive 14-goal differential for the winning club, with Kelowna posting four shutouts and only one goal against, outscoring opponents 15-1, including Victoria, Delta, Tri Cities, Cowichan and Port Alberni.

"The success of the Kelowna Dragons is a source of immense pride for the local community, especially for Dr. Knox Middle School in Glenmore, where all the team members are students. Their victory is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the robust support from their school and families," read a release from the team.

Led by coaches Brian Demug and Chris Bowen, both veterans of the sport, as well as teachers who have dedicated 25 years to growing young talent into winners.

With both coaches entering retirement at the end of the school year, this is the perfect send off for the Dragons, walking away from the sport as champions.