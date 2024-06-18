Witness captures video of arrest at Orchard Park Mall after woman tries to flee from police

A woman in possession of a knife nearly escaped Kelowna RCMP officers outside Orchard Park Mall on Monday afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP responded to Orchard Park Mall just before 4:40 p.m. after reports a woman had allegedly exposed herself in public.

While on the way, officers were notified the woman became aggressive and was in possession of a knife.

A video shared by an eye witness shows officers challenging the woman. She appears to comply before taking off and making a run for it. Officers managed to catch up to her and disarm her. Despite the officer holding a taser it was not used in the apprehension of the suspect.

Following a brief struggle, she was arrested and taken into custody.

"The female suspect was released from custody on an Undertaking and is scheduled for court at a later date. The investigation remains ongoing and the Kelowna RCMP will be recommending several charges once it is complete," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.