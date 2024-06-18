Creekside Theatre announces September Chantal Kreviazuk shows

Photo: Creekside Theatre Chantal Kreviazuk is scheduled to perform at Creekside Theatre on Sept. 21 & 22, 2024.

The lineup of award-winning Canadian performers coming to Lake Country this fall continues to grow.

The latest concert announcement is for three-time Juno award winner and Grammy award winning songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk. She will play Creekside Theatre September 21 and September 22, 2024. She’s returning to the Central Okanagan after well received shows in recent years.

“We’ve been privileged to have Chantal Kreviazuk perform for intimate audiences in the Creekside Theatre over the past few years,” said Ryan Donn, Lake Country’s cultural development coordinator. “She always connects with the audience personally, and each show is unique. Plus, it is nice to be able to offer such a high calibre performance for Okanagan residents for only $69 a ticket.”

From Winnipeg, Kreviazuk is a classically trained pianist, movie producer, actress and philanthropist. She has recorded 10 albums, including a collaboration with her husband, Our Lady Peace frontman, Raine Maida. She has also written hit songs for the likes of Drake, Britney Spears, Carrie Underwood and Kendrick Lamar.

Tickets to the September shows are available here. If you would like to receive notification of pre-sale tickets, please subscribe to receive Creekside Theatre and Live! in Lake Country emails direct to your inbox.

Joel Plaskett, Ron Sexsmith and Dan Mangan will also play Creekside Theatre this fall.