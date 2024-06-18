Should a new Kelowna welcoming monument feature a familiar character?

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Kelowna city council will leave the design of a planned "welcome monument" up to the experts.

But, that didn't stop one councillor from suggesting a couple of iconic city creatures be included.

“When you think of Kelowna, what do you think of? And, of course the first thing in my head is Ogopogo…it’s got a real history,” said Coun. Charlie Hodge.

“It has that First Nation history, it has a tourism history.”

He suggested any monument should either include the legendary lake creature or a bear since the name Kelowna is an Indigenous word meaning grizzly bear.

The rest of council strayed away from making any suggestions.

“I’m not going to give you advice. This is your job, but I am waiting in great anticipation after what we went through last time,” said Coun. Maxine DeHart.

“I can’t wait to see what you come up with.”

Four years ago council said no to a welcoming sign design that evoked strong reaction from all sides of the debate both in council chambers and within the community.

“A sign may seem like a simple matter to some but the last time this came up it was a very heated, emotionally charged discussion,” said Coun. Mohini Singh.

“So, this is really important, really key because it sets the tone of ‘Welcome to Kelowna,’ this is what we are about. We do want it to be something that captures people’s attention.”

The sign, which will be situated between the airport and Ellison Lake will replace the old welcome sign at Reid’s Corner. That sign was removed by the province in 2018 during the widening of Highway 97.

Versions of the chosen design will also be used at other entry points to the city and along areas where tourists gather such as the rail trail.

A separate city name sign will also be designed.

A recommended design for the monument design will be brought forward to council in August and, if approved, and final design would come back before the end of the year.

Council will also get a peak at the signature City of Kelowna sign as well as its location in August.