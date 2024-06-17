Record low temperatures recorded all across the Southern Interior Sunday

Photo: Madison Reeve Several daily low maximum temperature records were set in the Southern Interior Sunday

If you thought Father's Day was unseasonably cold, you were right on the mark.

A total of nine record minimum temperatures were set across the province Sunday including seven within the Southern Interior.

In Kelowna, it didn’t get this cold on June 16 in more than a century. The official low of 13.3C eclipsed the old mark of 15C set back in 1906, just one year after the city was incorporated.

Kamloops, Merritt, Penticton, Princeton and Summerland also established new low daily maximum temperatures.

Princeton and Penticton also established records dating back decades.

Penticton’s temperature of 14.9C beat the old record of 15.6C while Princeton’s high of 12.1C was slightly cooler that the previous record of 12.2C.

Both records were established in 1939.

Other records set Sunday include:

Kamloops 15.1C. Old record of 15.4C set in 1991

Merritt 11.5C. Old record of 13.0C set in 2014

Summerland 13.3C. Old record of 15.5C established in 1987.

Nakusp tied its previous low of 14.5C set in 1978.

Trail established a new record low of 4.0C. The previous record of 4.4C was set in 1954.

The good news - it is expected to gradually warm up over the next week.

Environment Canada is predicting sunshine by Thursday with the mercury hitting 30C by the weekend.