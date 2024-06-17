Kelowna council advance 6 developments and 367 homes

Photo: Contributed Rendering of Valleyview Road project

Kelowna city council took a chunk out of its housing deficit in one afternoon.

On Monday, council approved rezoning for five development projects and issued a development permit for a sixth amounting to 367 units, at least 281 of which are rentals.

The projects included:

Rental apartment at Rutland Road and Mugford. It features a six-storey apartment on two consolidated lots. The mixed-use building features commercial facing Rutland Road and 65 apartments above.

Apartment and stacked townhomes on Saucier Avenue. It encompasses five properties just east of Richter Street. It includes 70 units within a four-storey apartment and stacked townhomes.

Eight townhomes on a large lot on Monterey Court. The size of the lot allows for more density than the typical five or six units normally seen on a standard city lot.

Rental apartment on Vista Road. The six-storey development encompasses three lots and includes 99 residential units.

A development permit was issued for a six-storey apartment on Valleyview Road. The project, which stretches across three lots, includes 117 units.

Council also gave first three readings to rezone a property on Lanfranco. It includes eight units on two adjoining lots.

Council received several letters opposed to the Lanfranco project, suggesting eight units was far too many.

Coun. Ron Cannan, the lone dissenting voice on council, agreed.

“(The neighbours) are more than reasonable in the fact that it was originally a single two-family, then it went to four units. They are saying even six would be enough but eight is too much,” said Cannan.

”The densification issue is something council needs to look at as far as how quality of life is impacted with transition.”

Coun. Rick Webber disagreed, saying this type of change isn’t as frightening as residents are making it out to be.

“I live in a complex where there are three condo buildings totalling 80 units and across the street there are single family homes. We share the street fine, we share the parking fine. They get along with each other,” said Webber.

“My experience shows me adding eight units to this neighbourhood isn't going to hurt it, it may even help it, especially getting rid of some of the older houses.”

Meantime, Coun. Luke Stack applauded developers of the Valleyview project for including parking within the building.

Being within the radius of a transit hub, developers are no longer required to any vehicle parking.

They are providing 96 stalls.

“Personally I think they are wise to provide parking. If you are renting out your building and you can offer nobody a place to park I think that is going to be a challenge,” said Stack.

“While it may be the provincial initiative, it’s not a very practical thing in my thinking.

“By allowing parking I think the builder is wise because it gives them many more people who would be willing to rent in his building.”