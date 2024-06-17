2024 Move to Cure ALS in Kelowna very close to $50K goal

Photo: Contributed

The ALS Society of British Columbia managed to raise $12,154.80 as part of this year's walk for a cure.

The total increased their current proceeds to over $47K, which is just shy of the target goal of $50,000.

This year marked the 17th anniversary of the Move to Cure ALS event in Kelowna, which saw 159 people take part along with, 20 dogs, 15 toddlers, and 4 goats.

While the event is over for another year, organizers are encouraging anyone who is able to contribute.

"We would be incredibly grateful if you could donate to help us reach our target goal by the end of the year," says a spokesperson for the ALS Society of British Columbia.

One hundred percent of this event's net proceeds will remain in British Columbia and the Yukon. The money will be used to support people living with ALS, and ALS research.

To donate or to learn more about Project Hope click here.