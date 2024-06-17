Hundreds Graduate in first of four Okanagan College campus convocation ceremonies

Photo: Okanagan College OC Kelowna campus

Over 500 proud students from Okanagan College walked across the stage on Saturday in Kelowna, marking the beginning of a series of convocation ceremonies at OC campuses across the Okanagan Valley.

Students will attend convocation ceremonies in Vernon on Monday, Salmon Arm on Tuesday, and Penticton on Wednesday.

On Saturday in Kelowna, graduates from the Arts, Business, Health, Science and Technology, Trades, and Continuing Studies programs gathered with friends, family, and community members to celebrate their achievements.

Family members and friends filled the courtyard, cheering and applauding as each name was called.

Student Kaylee Levesque, who completed the Certified Dental Assistant program, reflected on her journey.

“Through the sacrifices and challenges we faced, through the laughter and tears, we have finally reached this great milestone," she said.

The Vernon, Salmon Arm, and Penticton campuses will host their convocation and commencement ceremonies starting at 4:30 p.m. The Vernon ceremony will take place at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, while the Salmon Arm and Penticton ceremonies will be hosted on campus.