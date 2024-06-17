Kelowna celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day with community events

Photo: Brayden Ursel

On June 21, the City of Kelowna will join the nation in celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day, honoring the history, culture, resilience, and diversity of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities across Canada.

In observance of this significant day, the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society is hosting its annual Turtle Island Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Leon Avenue.

To accommodate the festivities, the 400 block of Leon Avenue, between Pandosy and Ellis Streets, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Traffic in the area will be detoured via Pandosy Street, Bernard Avenue, and Ellis Street, with road signage and traffic marshals on-site to assist drivers.

For additional information about the event, residents are encouraged to visit the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society’s Facebook page.

In addition to the Turtle Island Festival, the Métis Community Services of BC will hold its Métis Rendezvous event at City Park from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The celebration will feature a variety of activities, including food, hoop dancing, face painting, and a drumming circle. Further details about the Métis Rendezvous can be found at mcsbc.org.