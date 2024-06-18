’Scariest moment of my entire life’: Dog attacked by coyotes on Dilworth

Photo: Brendan Kergin/file

A woman visiting Kelowna from Vancouver Island says it was the scariest moment of her life.

Her dog was attacked by coyotes as she was walking in Dilworth Mountain Park Monday morning.

Danica tells Castanet that it happened near the first lookout, just past the playground around 10 a.m. Four coyotes surrounded and attacked her dog, which started fighting back.

“We’ve never encountered anything like that. (It was) really the scariest moment of my entire life.”

She says her pet was on leash, but she dropped it during the scuffle. Luckily, he is trained on an e-collar and she was able to get the dog away and to safety.

She is grateful to the people who live nearby who came to her rescue.

“I’m just so thankful for the community. I dropped my phone and my keys and a neighbour came and helped me find it in the field.

“It was really beautiful to see. Strangers hugging me.”

One resident said they had never heard of a coyote attack in that area of Dilworth.

Danica contacted the City of Kelowna and they told her a sign would be posted to warn the public about the aggressive coyotes.