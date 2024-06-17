Kelowna company SaaS Academy hires its chief revenue officer to run the ship

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna’s SaaS Academy has a new chief executive officer.

The company, which helps software-as-a-service founders to grow their businesses and develop an exit strategy, has hired Johnny Page as its new boss.

Page formerly served as CEO of Silvertrac, where he significantly reduced customer churn and led the company to an acquisition, and then joined SaaS Academy as its chief revenue officer.

“SaaS Academy has been a special community for me since the day I attended my first event as a client in 2017,” Page said in a press release. “Stepping in as the CEO allows me to ensure as many founders as possible receive the support I once benefitted from.

“We’ve built an inspiring team and will continue working with the best and brightest minds in the SaaS industry.”

SaaS Academy says the goal under Page is to simplify complex ideas, enhance the interaction between coaches and clients, and refine its coaching methodologies and curricula.

“Johnny started with us as a client, and in just two years we helped him nail his perfect exit,” SaaS Academy founder Dan Martell said. “He didn’t stop there, though. He wanted more. So he joined our team, quickly stepped into a senior leadership role and has been running the show as the acting CEO for the past year.

“He’s like family—a solid leader and, hands down, one of the best ‘intrapreneurs’ I’ve ever worked with. There is no one better to take the lead as CEO while I shift gears to president.”