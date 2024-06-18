GoFundMe started for Kelowna boxing club impacted by large auto shop fire

Madison Reeve

A local boxing club is in need of community support after a large fire destroyed a crucial piece of equipment for the gym.

The fire broke out on Sunday May 26th on Kent Road just before 9:30 a.m.

PM Automotive was completely destroyed, and Madkatz Boxing Club, located adjacent to the auto shop had its portable boxing ring burnt to the ground.

Madkatz owner Geoff Lawrence was inside his business at the time of the blaze.

He says the loss of the ring has a devastating impact on the boxing community.

"We have a show trailer...we put on a lot of shows and raise funds for charity and that was right beside PM Automotive and unfortunately we lost about $12,000 worth of ring, pipe and drape, everything it takes to put on our charity bouts."

Since 2017, Lawrence has been hosting boxing events. Every year the club hosts 'Three Round Heroes', where members of the community take part in a crash course of training while raising money for local charities before their debut fight.

Lawerence says without the portable ring the charity event is going to be difficult to host.

This year the event will take place August 31st in Peachland.

"We are going to have to do damage control. We have lost the major part of our equipment. This is going to cost me a lot of money. I am going to have to hire a ring and a crew to come in from Vancouver so it's a big blow to us," Lawrence added.

Over the last eight years' Three Round Heroes' has raised close to $150,000 for charities across the Okanagan.

The club will be hosting a spar-bbq at the end of July to raise funds and has also started a GoFundMe where community members are able to donate.

Kelowna RCMP say they continue to investigate the cause of the fire.