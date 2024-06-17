Accelerate Okanagan conducting survey to determine tech's financial impact

Photo: Contributed

The local tech community is working with businesses on an economic impact study to determine where the industry stands in 2024.

The last time Accelerate Okanagan conducted an economic study was in 2017, when it was found tech had a combined impact of $1.67 billion on the local economy.

This study will measure key economic outputs of the tech sector, including jobs, revenue and investment, while also exploring the deeper challenges and opportunities faced by business owners in the Okanagan.

“Benchmarking and understanding the performance of a sector is critical for informing policymakers and allocating resources,” Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission manager Krista Mallory said in a press release. “We are looking forward to seeing the results and uncovering new opportunities for businesses in the Okanagan.”

Accelerate Okanagan will work with KPMG on the study, which will also receive support from City of Vernon, Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission, Tourism Kelowna, Okanagan College, UBC Okanagan and Kelowna International Airport.

Accelerate Okanagan is asking all tech companies located in the Okanagan-Similkameen, Central Okanagan, North Okanagan and some of the Columbia-Shuswap regions to fill out the 20-minute survey before June 30.