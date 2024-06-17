Asking price for two-bedroom rent in Central Okanagan nears $2,500

Photo: Flickr

The asking price for two-bedroom rent in the Central Okanagan has never been higher than it was in May.

According to Castanet classifieds data, the average rent for a two-bedroom home last month was $2,469. That was up more than $200 from April and more than $50 higher than the previous record of $2,411, which was set in July 2023.

The two-bedroom asking price in the Central Okanagan has been over the $2,000 mark since May 2021 but has yet to go past $2,500.

Meanwhile, the Central Okanagan’s one-bedroom asking price dropped $40 in May to $1,582. It is the second time in the last three months the price has fallen.

The two-bedroom figure was based on 92 Castanet classifieds listings, while the one-bedroom price was distilled from 50 advertisements.