Accelerate Okanagan, Prospera Place offering grants for small business tech upgrades

Photo: Marvin Meyer, Unsplash

Prospera Credit Union and Accelerate Okanagan are teaming up once again to give small businesses a technical boost.

The two organizations are part of the third annual Level Up Local technology grants, which will be given to businesses to boost their digital tools and strategies.

“Investing in local businesses fuels innovation, growth and strengthens our local communities across the Okanagan,” Prospera Credit Union business banking Okanagan regional director Greg Wyma said in a press release.

“With the continued commitment of our business banking experts, we look forward to further supporting these businesses with their goals and banking needs.”

Those who receive the grants will also have access to mentorship opportunities through Accelerate Okanagan and Prospera’s business expert team.

The program helped more than 50 businesses during its first two years of existence. Those looking to apply must meet with an Accelerate Okanagan advisor before they can officially apply for the grant.

More information about Level Up Local can be found here.