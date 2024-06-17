Heavy downpours possible Monday, raising landslide risk

Parts of the Southern Interior saw significant rainfall and some snow and hail over the past few days, and heavy downpours are possible Monday.

That’s a cause for concern in areas prone to landslides, especially parts of the region with burn scars from recent wildfires.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued an advisory on Friday about the elevated risk of landslides in wildfire affected areas. CSRD said a BGC Engineering report published last week noted that landslide events are likely in areas identified as high or very high in the Bush Creek East Post-Wildfire Assessment Report, if rainfall ranged from 11-17 mm in an hour.

There is a significant risk of thunderstorms with the possibility of rainfall amounts of 5 to 15 mm in parts of the Okanagan, Thompson and Shuswap Monday afternoon.

“Looking at our convective outlook, it looks like the entire province is anticipating some form of thunderstorm activity, but there does look to be enhancement over the Okanagan as well as Kamloops,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh. “Thunderstorms, at this moment, could provide winds gusts around 60 km/h, possible hail up to 1 cm and 15 mm per hour downpours.”

Dosanjh couldn’t say exactly how much snow fell along some Southern Interior highways over the weekend, including the Coquihalla, because the snow was so wet. However, he says Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 got around 10 cm of snow on Sunday.

There was significant rainfall in the valleys. In Vernon, 16 mm was recorded between Friday and Monday. Kelowna International Airport recorded 7.9 mm, Kamloops saw 8 mm, Osoyoos 9 mm and Summerland had about 3.4 mm of rain. There was only a trace recorded in Penticton. Despite days of rain, Dosanjh says the running total for the month of June is still only about 15-35 per cent of normal for the Okanagan.

Heavy snow fell again Monday morning at Big White Ski Resort, which is set to open for the summer season on June 27. SilverStar in Vernon had to close a bonus bike weekend early because of snow. The official bike park opening is scheduled for this Friday, June 21.