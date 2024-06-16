Apple Bowl in Kelowna sees sold-out crowd to take in Canadian Premier League match Sunday

Photo: Canadian Premier League Kelowna Apple Bowl Sunday afternoon

A little rain didn't dampen the spirits of the sold-out crowd at Kelowna's Apple Bowl on Sunday.

Just over 6,000 fans attended the Canadian Premier League match that saw Vancouver FC and Cavalry FC battle it out.

Despite Vancouver having 18 shots on net, the game finished scoreless.

This marked the second meeting of the season for the two teams.

Prior to the game on Sunday afternoon, club members met with the media to share their excitement about playing in Kelowna.

“I was fortunate enough to visit this community and this city of Kelowna, and I was so impressed with its beauty and hospitality. For me, I am humbled by the reception and the goodwill I felt from the Mayor and everyone in the city,” said Vancouver FC head coach Afshin Ghotbi.

“We are excited to be a part of something special to help grow the game in Canada. It’s a really important moment for football and soccer in Canada, and for us to be a part of it, we will remember it, I think, forever and ever," he added.