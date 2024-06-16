One person confirmed dead in workplace accident at construction site on Springfield Road in Kelowna

Photo: Madison Reeve 2241 Springfield Rd. Kelowna

The construction site of an apartment complex south of Orchard Park Mall has been shut down until further notice after a workplace death.

The incident happened Friday at the nearly complete Mission Heights project located at 2241 Springfield Road.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed the death on Sunday.

"I can confirm the BC Coroners Service is investigating a death at a worksite in Kelowna," said communications manager Amber Schinkel.

Mission Heights is being constructed by Ironclad Developments Inc., which says the tragedy involved a construction worker.

"It is with deep sorrow that Ironclad Developments Inc. announces a tragic accident at our construction site in Kelowna on June 14, 2024. This incident resulted in the loss of one of our dedicated sub-trades. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family, friends, and colleagues affected by this devastating event," said CEO Ryan Van Damme.

Work at the site has been halted and a security guard is posted outside the complex.

The exact cause of the death remains unknown at this time.

"We are working closely with the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. We ask for the privacy of the affected family, our staff, and sub-trades to be respected as we navigate through this challenging period," Damme added.