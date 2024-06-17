Cool and wet to start the week, climbing to 30 degrees and sunny by Friday

Madison Reeve

It's going to be a mixed bag of weather across the Thompson Okanagan this week.

According to Environment Canada, the week will start off cool and wet but will warm up as the week progresses.

Monday will see a high of 19°C with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The evening will see showers and a low of 8°C.

Tuesday will hit 20°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday will climb to 23°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will see sunshine all day with a high of 24°C.

The heat will move in on Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 30°C and sunshine all day.

Saturday will hit 31°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

