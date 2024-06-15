Former youth who was supervised by Robert Saunders handed 5-year sentence Friday

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

A Kelowna man who was formerly under the care of disgraced government social worker Robert Saunders as a youth was handed a five-year sentence for a handful of firearms convictions Friday.

The now-30-year-old Indigenous man was in court this week after he pleaded guilty a year ago to several firearms offences, stemming from two separate incidents near downtown Kelowna in 2022. In both incidents, police found the man passed out in a vehicle, along with a number of loaded firearms.

The man's identity is protected by a publication ban that was put into place during the criminal case against Robert Saunders, and Castanet will refer to the man as SO.

Saunders pleaded guilty in 2021 to defrauding his employer, the Ministry of Children and Family Development, of more than $460,000 – funds that were meant to support the dozens of high-risk youth in his care. Many of the youth who were deprived were Indigenous.

The criminal case against Saunders highlighted 24 specific youth who he financially deprived, or caused a “risk of deprivation,” from 2012 to 2017. SO was one of these 24 youth. A civil class-action lawsuit saw many other youth who were impacted by Saunders' scheme collect damages from the government, and SO was involved in the civil case as well.

During sentencing submissions on Wednesday, the court heard how SO was placed into foster care at the age of three, and lived in approximately 24 foster homes throughout his youth.

“None of his foster parents were Indigenous,” Justice Bruce Elwoood noted during his sentencing Friday. “No one, it seems, attempted to reconnect [SO] with his culture or provide him with treatment.”

SO's maternal grandmother attended a Residential School as a child and both of SO's parents suffered from drug addiction when SO was young. SO began using cocaine and heroin in his teens and when he aged out of foster care, he was then supervised by Saunders.

“This person deprived [SO] of funds that were meant to provide him with housing and basic necessities,” Justice Elwood said. “As a result, [SO] experienced homelessness and poverty.”

Motivated by survival

While highlighting the serious dangers that possessing loaded, restricted firearms poses to the community, and the significant jail sentence that these convictions must carry, Justice Elwood said SO's tragic upbringing provides context for how SO got to where he is.

“The most significant mitigating factor in this case relates to [SO's] experience growing up in Canada as in Indigenous youth from a broken family,” Justice Elwood said. “This is a young man who has suffered his entire life from the ravages of drug addiction, physical and psychological abuse, institutional racism and neglect. He's not an offender who's been motivated by profit or the desire to own luxury goods, rather his motivation appears to be survival and feeding his own addiction.”

A landmark Supreme Court of Canada case from 1999, R v. Gladue, highlighted the need for sentencing judges to pay particular attention to the circumstances an Indigenous offender has faced. Justice Elwood touched on this during sentencing, quoting a recent BC Supreme Court decision:

“Sentencing judges are to take judicial notice of how Canada's colonial history and post-colonial assimilationist policies have translated into a disadvantaged position for Indigenous offenders. This regrettable history does not justify criminal conduct, rather it provides necessary context for understanding and evaluating case-specific information during the sentencing exercise.”

A reason to do better

SO told the court that the recent birth of his child has motivated him to turn his life around, and he's been sober for the past 20 months while he's been incarcerated.

“I've never had a reason to do better until my son was born,” SO said. “I have a purpose and a reason to live and do better.”

Justice Elwood believed him.

“It is apparent to me that [SO] wants to turn his life around once he gets out of custody,” the judge said.

“The prospects for rehabilitation must be given meaningful consideration in light of past failures by people in authority in his life ... I accept that he has a sincere and genuine desire to engage in rehabilitative programs and to address his underlying issues.”

While the Crown had sought a total sentence of six years, Justice Elwood went along with the defence's sentencing position of five years instead, noting the Crown's position didn't give adequate weight to SO's Indigenous background.

With enhanced presentence credit of two years and 10 months, SO has a little more than two years left to serve of his sentence.