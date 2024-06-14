GSL Group throws its support behind Rockets Memorial Cup bid

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

The owner-operator of Prospera Place has come out in full support of the Kelowna Rockets intention to bid on the 2026 Memorial Cup.

In a news release Friday morning, GSL Group says the bid is a "testament to the community of Kelowna's passion for hockey and shared pride in the Kelowna Rockets."

"With Prospera Place as the host venue, the GSL Group is confident Kelowna would offer a unique and unforgettable experience for players, fans and stakeholders."

The Rockets won their only Memorial Cup title in 2004, the last time they served as the host team.

They won their way to the Memorial Cup in 2003, 2005, 2009 and 2015, losing in the final to the Taylor Hall-led Windsor Spitfires in 2009 and in overtime to Oshawa in 2015.

Kelowna was scheduled to host in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 2023 bid was scuttled due to deficiencies within Prospera Place.

The City of Kelowna has committed $3.7 million to guarantee upgrades needed to ensure bid requirements are done.

GSL Group has not indicated whether it will contribute financially to the arena improvements.

“We are excited about the possibility of welcoming the Memorial Cup back to Kelowna and to showcase our community on a national stage,” says GSL Group president Graham Lee.

“As owners of Prospera Place we are committed to providing the best possible venue and support to ensure the success of the event.

The deadline for Western Hockey League teams to express an interest in hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup passed Friday afternoon.

The CHL will announce those cities interested in making a formal bid next week.