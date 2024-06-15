The next generation of entrepreneurs competed in the iGen challenge for grade 7-12 students

A group of young Kelowna entrepreneurs made their best pitches at this week's Innovation Generation Challenge Finale.

The top eight secondary school teams pitched their business ideas to local mentors and judges at the 30th annual iGen finale.

"Central Okanagan Public Schools congratulates all the participants in the 31st Annual Innovation Generation (iGen) Challenge for demonstrating collaboration, creativity, and innovation in their business plans and pitches," says Kevin Kaardal, SD23 superintendent.

The winners of iGen Finale are:

1st Place ($3500): Seraphic Stationery (RSS) - Yuvraj Dosanjh, Griffin Hendry, and Tanav Goel

2nd Place ($2500): Pro Performance (MBSS) - Ty Bunn and Caisen Dodd 3rd Place ($1500) – iTutorFriends (OKM) - Brayden Jarrard

Best Market Research ($900): Amiga (GESS) - Zoe Wiens & Lauren Munro

While the following finalist teams did not win additional money, they all walked away with $400 and deserve recognition for their hard work and outstanding presentations:

Deskables (RSS) – Hayden Kruggel and Alex Reister

Glistening Gifts (GESS) – Bryn Nelson

Illumi (MBSS) - Taia Botha

Melody Murals (OKM) – Annabelle Lee and Sydney Blackmore

The pitches were judged by Kevin Kaardal, superintendent SD23, Krista Mallory, manager, Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission and Renee Merrifield, MLA for Kelowna - Mission.

The iGen challenge connects young entrepreneurs with local entrepreneurs, business partners, and community organizations, to discover the Central Okanagan's next generation of entrepreneurial gurus.

"The District would also like to thank the many educators who mentored the students and the community partners whose time and donations help young entrepreneurs continue their business journey," says Kardaal.