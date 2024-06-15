Giant mural in Kelowna’s Landmark District nears completion

Cindy White

A piece of public art in progress is hard to miss If you’ve been to the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market recently.

Visual Arts students from UBC Okanagan have been painting a giant mural at the farmers’ market’s new home in the Landmark District.

“We’ve chosen a very nice, subtle blue that’s quite calming to paint with, actually. We find that it’s very pleasing to all the passers-by. They really like it,” said Jorden Doody, who along with partner David Doody, have spearheaded the last five murals in different locations around the city, all with a flora and fauna theme.

The focus of this one is blossoms, buds and birds, and Doody says it’s their most expansive project yet, covering two walls. “They’re larger than life. So everybody feels a little bit like Alice in Wonderland. Like we’re all shrunk and now we’re in a tree with the flowers and the birds.”

This is the latest in a series of collaborations with the Stober Foundation, that started three years ago, after Castanet featured the UBCO mural along St. Paul Street at Doyle Avenue in 2021.

“That led to the turtle mural, the wild horses mural and now the blossoms, birds, branches and butterflies,” said David Doody.

Their work is helping inspire a public art renaissance in the city.

“I think that we’ve kind of introduced it as an accessible and viable way to incorporate art into our everyday lives,” points out Jorden. “It’s just blossoming throughout Kelowna.”

She points to the mural right next door on the patio of Frankie We Salute You and the one on the new Arc’teryx store at Bernard Avenue and Water Street, which were painted by local artist Tyler Robbins.

Next Friday, June 21, there will be a public unveiling of the new Landmark District mural, where people can meet some of the students involved.