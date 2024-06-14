Tim Hortons gives back to the YMCA childcare division in Kelowna

There will be plenty of healthy snacks to go around for children at the YMCA Child Care Centre at the Kelowna International Airport as Tim Hortons has dropped off an $81,438 cheque from their Smile Cookie campaign.

As the YMCA Childcare division continues to grow in the area, so does Tim Hortons ability to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“As we open up new locations and serve more and more children — 900 children this year — Tim Horton’s continues to keep pace with us in order to support the need and ensure that children have healthy food, healthy snacks and can really subsidize those meals when sometimes food costs are too high for families to really provide a nutritious meal for their children," said Danielle Miranda.

While the Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign raised thousands of dollars so that kids in the Okanagan can eat healthy, they want the community to know they deserve most of the credit.

“I think that a part of us wants to be able to say thank you to our local community members, to be able to say without the people in our drive-thrus driving through everyday and coming into our restaurants, we wouldn’t be able to support these children. And really, being able to rely on those community members year after year, we just say thank you to all of you, so it’s really wonderful,” explained Tim Horton’s Kimberly Lockwood.

The YMCA says these donated foods will help educate their young children on the importance of eating healthy as they grow into adulthood and become active members of the community.

“We really look at nutrition as a valuable piece of learning, so we use this opportunity to provide children with foods they may not have access to at home, protein, vegetables, fruits and even experimental foods that they might not have tried, like a star fruit for example,” said Miranda.

“And they really find what they love to eat. Children at the Y have access to food all day long, so that they can regulate their own bodies and learn to eat when they are hungry, not just when they are told. That really helps them as they grow into adulthood, which we have found through studies, prevents obesity.”

As these funds will help feed over 900 children in the Okanagan, there is still a 2,000 child waitlist for daycares in Kelowna.