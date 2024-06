Photo: Ken Doige

The Kelowna Fire Department is on the scene of a grass fire in the area of McKenzie and McCurdy roads.

Roads in the area have been closed to traffic to allow fire crews to do their work.

Initial crews on scene reported a small grass fire in a ditch just off the side of the road.

However, additional crews are being called in to assist.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.

