239189
238670
Kelowna  

Kelowna Fire Department has to douse burning load of garbage in Rutland

Burning load of garbage

- | Story: 492363

The Kelowna Fire Department had to respond to a large garbage fire in the 200 block of Hwy 33 Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the back of a garbage truck and the driver had to find a safe place to drop the burning load of garbage.

"He dumped it and it just all went up in flames. Then the fire department showed up. When I first pulled in, all I could see was the flames," says the eyewitness who asked to remain anonymous.

The fire has since been snuffed out and the messy remains will be removed.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

237324