Kelowna Fire Department has to douse burning load of garbage in Rutland

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Fire Department had to respond to a large garbage fire in the 200 block of Hwy 33 Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the back of a garbage truck and the driver had to find a safe place to drop the burning load of garbage.

"He dumped it and it just all went up in flames. Then the fire department showed up. When I first pulled in, all I could see was the flames," says the eyewitness who asked to remain anonymous.

The fire has since been snuffed out and the messy remains will be removed.