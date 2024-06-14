Kelowna Fire Department has doused burning load of garbage in Rutland

UPDATE 1:26 p.m.

Cleanup crews finished removing a load of garbage from a parking lot in the 200 block of Hwy 33 Friday, after a garbage truck had to dump a burning load of garbage.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called after the garbage truck was forced to find a safe place to drop the garbage, which immediately burst into flames when it hit the open air.

"A bobcat/driver and fire crew put out the huge pile of cardboard/refuse, loaded it into a bin, and now the remainder is being cleaned up by a sweeper truck. Everyone did an amazing job," says an employee of My Neighbourhood Restaurant.

ORIGINAL 8:53 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department had to respond to a large garbage fire in the 200 block of Hwy 33 Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the back of a garbage truck and the driver had to find a safe place to drop the burning load of garbage.

"He dumped it and it just all went up in flames. Then the fire department showed up. When I first pulled in, all I could see was the flames," says the eyewitness who asked to remain anonymous.

The fire has since been snuffed out and the messy remains will be removed.