Kelowna  

RCMP confirm a fatality near bike park on East Kelowna Road was medical emergency

Fatality near bike park

A large police presence on East Kelowna Road Thursday just after 4 p.m. has been explained as a medical emergency.

A Castanet reader spotted the police and an ambulance in the area and thought a pedestrian may have been involved.

"It seems like it was a pedestrian fatality, there was definitely what looked like a human-sized figure covered by a blanket with police cars trying to surround it," says the tipster who asked to remain anonymous.

Kelowna RCMP now tell Castanet it was a medical emergency that occurred between the Greenway and Mission Creek Bike Skills Park.

"Police responded to a call of a medical emergency with an apparent sudden death. EHS and the BC Coroner Service will take over the file," says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

