URBA excited about adding on-call team to Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood

The Mayor and Council for the City of Kelowna met with the Uptown Rutland Business Association on Thursday to officially announce the introduction of Rutland’s new on-call team, who will assist in clean up and crime reduction.

“It’s a very big day for me. I’m pleased, I’m excited, I’m thrilled that the community of Rutland finally gets this service in place and up and running, and that we’ve already had some early wins. It’s exciting,” said Karen Beaubier, executive director for URBA.

“ It’s all about making sure Rutland citizens and shoppers in Rutland feel safe and secure, and of course our Rutland business employees, we want to make sure that they are safe and comfortable too.”

The downtown team helps take some pressure off of bylaw and police, and the hope is that this will continue in the neighbourhood of Rutland, where crime rates have spiked in recent years.

“The downtown team has been able to assist and go directly to the business, deal with the situation and it saves bylaw or it saves the RCMP from having to address that situation, so it has been substantial," said Dyas.

"The resourcing of that allows them to deal with more priority types of calls that are in place, and again, this is just the beginning. This is one step of a few other steps that we have planned to bring more resources to Rutland."

If businesses feel the need to reach the on-call team for assistance, they will now have a direct line before turning to bylaw or the RCMP.

“They're also on call, so if businesses recognize that there is a situation where they need their assistance, then they’re basically calling them directly and they are dealing with the businesses. Right at this point in time, it covers off the URBA area, which is all of the central area of Rutland," added Dyas.

The URBA On Call Team in Rutland got started on May 27 with a soft opening, but from now on you can expect to see at least four members out on the streets of Rutland every single day.