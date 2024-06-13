An event organized to thank local firefighters raised $10k for firefighters society

Photo: Contributed

Organizers of the Okanagan Wildfire Responders Gratitude Event gathered this week to present West Kelowna firefighters with some much needed financial support for charitable causes.

The money was raised through donations from the event to thank firefighters and first responders for their work during last summer's McDougall Creek wildfire.

The wildfire resulted in the evacuation of about 24,000 residents over a 72 hour period while 189 properties were impacted.

However, firefighters saved about 3,000 homes.

"On behalf of the OWRGE committee, local sponsors and residents of West Kelowna we are pleased to present a cheque for $10,000 to the West Kelowna Professional Firefighters Society," said event chairperson Tom Groat.

"The WKPFS supports many worthwhile organizations including Community Recreational Initiative Society, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada and the BC Firefighters Burn Unit.

"Through the sponsorship of local businesses, neighbourhood associations, service clubs and general public the OWRGE was able to host this community event that highlighted the heroic efforts of all firefighters, first-responders and emergency workers during the McDougall Wildfire of August 2023."