Significant changes coming for ESS following last year's challenges

Photo: Madison Reeve/file

Significant changes are coming to the Emergency Support Services program in the Central Okanagan.

The volunteer organization that cares for evacuees in emergency situations came under fire during last year’s McDougall Creek Wildfire when as many as 24,000 Westside residents were forced from their homes in a 72-hour period.

“What happened last year was unprecedented,” said Jason Bedell, who has been hired to manage the ESS program for the regional district.

“It’s my strong held belief that ESS is not set up to handle an event like last year. It’s beyond our capacity.

“However, what I can say is I believe strongly now with the changes that have come and the changes we’ve made, we can take that event on. We will do better.”

There were complaints from evacuees of long lines, slow processing systems and conflicting information concerning accommodations and provincial remuneration.

Bedell says the McDougall Creek evacuation came with unrealistic expectations with so many evacuees in such a short period of time.

“Such mass evacuations inevitably lead to wait times. But, we are committed to improving both the wait times and the conditions for evacuees waiting for supports.

“We are focused and dedicated to addressing the challenges we faced last year.”

After hearing specific concerns and through reviews of the emergency in West Kelowna, Bedell told Thursday’s RDCO board meeting numerous changes will be implemented for the upcoming wildfire season.

One of those is the implementation of a “Master Centre” which will operationalize one large location for all ESS operations.

One location has been identified in each municipality to serve as a master centre. Floor plans and site deficiencies are now being worked through.

“A master centre is a supports-first approach. It provides immediate, broader, foundational supports to evacuees…a place to shelter, to obtain event information and resources to aid them on their next steps.”

Changes have also been made to streamline the training process for ESS volunteers by condensing four courses into one.

Bedell says the regional ESS volunteer force is 36 per cent larger than last year with 166 volunteers now signed up.

The evacuee registration and assistance tool has also been streamlined with unnecessary questions removed allowing the process to go from about 45 minutes down to 15 or 20 minutes.

The province announced Wednesday a new pathway for evacuees with the addition of a virtual online self-service option. Bedell says the online registration allowing evacuees to complete the entire registration process on a smart device should be operational this season.

“It was also announced a shelter allowance has been implemented with amounts varying from $200 to $400 a night depending on family size.

He says funds will be e-transferred directly to those eligible evacuees to meet their shelter needs as they see fit.

“I am optimistic about these changes. This will allow us to refocus in-person ESS support onto those with the highest needs and reduce congestion at ESS centres.

“These new options will be reviewed in-depth to determine how we can best utilize them here in the Central Okanagan.”