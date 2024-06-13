238212
236366
Kelowna  

Large police presence reported on East Kelowna Road near Greenway

Police presence near park

- | Story: 492283

A large police presence on East Kelowna Road has been reported by a Castanet reader.

"It seems like it was a pedestrian fatality, there was definitely what looked like a human-sized figure covered in by blanket with police cars trying to surround it," says the tipster who asked to remain anonymous.

East Kelowna Road is now down to single-lane alternating traffic between the greenway and Mission Creek Bike Skills Park as of 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

"There's at least three civilian vehicles pulled over and at least four police vehicles on site. When I pulled up the ambulance was leaving, but not in a hurry."

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more details and we will update this story as soon as more information is available.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News