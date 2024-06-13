Large police presence reported on East Kelowna Road near Greenway

Photo: Google Maps

A large police presence on East Kelowna Road has been reported by a Castanet reader.

"It seems like it was a pedestrian fatality, there was definitely what looked like a human-sized figure covered in by blanket with police cars trying to surround it," says the tipster who asked to remain anonymous.

East Kelowna Road is now down to single-lane alternating traffic between the greenway and Mission Creek Bike Skills Park as of 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

"There's at least three civilian vehicles pulled over and at least four police vehicles on site. When I pulled up the ambulance was leaving, but not in a hurry."

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more details and we will update this story as soon as more information is available.