COSAR stresses importance of wearing a lifejacket when heading out on Okanagan Lake

Madison Reeve

With the summer weather in full swing, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members and the Kelowna Paddle Centre want to remind the public to be prepared when hitting the lake.

On Tuesday night, during a windstorm, a woman called COSAR after an individual was believed to be in distress on Okanagan Lake. The person was confirmed safe, but COSAR says it serves as a good reminder to check the weather before venturing out.

"Before anybody does any type of boating, especially in May/June, please check the weather reports. It is not uncommon for late afternoon storms to come through the Okanagan with high winds and sometimes thunderstorms, and you don't want to be caught out on the lake when that happens," said COSAR member Duane Tresnich.

It's also important to always make sure you have a lifejacket.

"Lifejacket all the time. You don't know what you don't know, and a lot of us go out in the winds and play in the waves, but we always have our lifejackets on. You can't help yourself if you are trying to worry about how to swim," said paddle board manager Tamlyn Bohm.

If you can, bring a cellphone with you so you are able to ask for help if you need it.

"The good part about Okanagan Lake is that the whole area is cell covered. So if you do get into trouble, you can always call for help," Tresnich said.

For more information on outdoor safety, visit adventuresmart.ca.