Tractor fire along Benvoulin Road quickly contained

Photo: Brayden Ursel The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a tractor fire in a field along Benvoulin Road, across from the Golf Centre Thursday.

Quick action by those on scene and the Kelowna Fire Department helped contain a fire along Benvoulin Road late Thursday morning.

A tractor caught fire in a field across from the Golf Centre along Benvoulin Road, shortly after 11 a.m. A caller to Castanet said he could see black smoke rising from the area.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire was contained. It had spread to the nearby grass but only burned a small circle around the tractor before it was put out.