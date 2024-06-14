Are Emergency Response Team calls on the rise in the Southern Interior?

Cindy White

Schools locked down, neighbours told to shelter in place, police with weapons drawn.

It’s an increasingly familiar sight in Southern Interior communities. So what’s behind the seeming rise in calls that either prompt a large police response or the deployment of the Emergency Response Team?

The spokesperson for the Southeast District RCMP says a number of factors are at play, including the fact there is now a regional ERT based in Kelowna that includes officers from around the Southern Interior.

“Given the changing climate, certainly with the increase in weapons, the increase in firearms that we’re seeing in all the communities across the province, but even specifically in the Southeast District, the use of that team is really important,” notes Cpl. James Grandy, district advisory non-commissioned officer (Media Relations), Southeast District, Communication Services.

“Every situation that we get called to is treated differently. It’s called a risk assessment” says Cpl. Grandy. “Certainly when there’s weapons involved our officers are taking extreme caution. Not only for their own safety, but the safety of the public, could be the neighbours, could be the person that’s involved.

“We don’t want anybody to be hurt. We want to resolve the situation as peacefully as we can.”

He points out that responding officers often don’t know what’s going on inside a building.

“So it’s really beneficial for everybody involved, including the public and the individual we’re being called to investigate, to involve that heavily specialized team,” he adds.

ERT members have additional training on conflict resolution. They can also dedicate hours to resolving a tense situation, freeing up other RCMP members to respond to other calls.