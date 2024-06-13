Kelowna Rockets are expected to announce plans to bid for the 2026 Memorial Cup

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 11:16 a.m.

The Kelowna Rockets and the City of Kelowna have announced they are entering the bidding process for the right to host the 2026 Memorial Cup.

“We are very excited to submit the Kelowna Rockets organization as a host for the 2026 Memorial Cup, along with the tremendous support and commitment from the City of Kelowna as our partner in this bid,” says Bruce Hamilton, Rockets president and general manager.

“We also acknowledge the support of GSL. We are very excited to make every effort to host this event again, it would not be possible without the tremendous desire of the City of Kelowna.”

If successful in their bid, it would be the second time that the Rockets would host the ten-day tournament. The Rockets were set to host the 2020 Memorial Cup before it was canceled due to Covid-19. Kelowna last hosted the prestigious tournament in 2004 with Captain Josh Gorges, 18-year-old defenceman Shea Weber and eventual tournament MVP goaltender Kelly Guard. The Rockets went on to capture the 2004 Memorial Cup on home ice in front of a sold-out crowd at Prospera Place.

ORIGINAL 10:45 a.m.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., at which time it is expected the Kelowna Rockets will announce plans to bid for the 2026 Memorial Cup.

At the same time, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas is expected to unveil plans to for a major renovation to Prospera Place to bring the arena up to standards required by the Canadian Hockey League to host the event.

Castanet will carry the announcement live and update this story.