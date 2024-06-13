Parking restrictions at City Park for CSN Father's Day Car Show on Sunday

Photo: Contributed

If you're looking for something fun for dad this weekend the CSN Father’s Day Car Show returns to City Park this Sunday, June 16, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be traffic and parking disruptions as a result of the show. Parking in the City Park parking lot will be restricted starting at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, to accommodate set-up and will remain closed until 7 p.m.

Vehicles and vendors will be set up in the grass area adjacent to the parking lot and children’s playground. Accessible parking will still be available in the City Park parking lot.

Traffic routes will be maintained in the downtown core as participants make their way into the park with their vehicles. However, lane and parking restrictions will be in effect along Leon Avenue, Water Street, Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street from 6-11 a.m. on Sunday. Traffic control personnel will be on site and motorists are advised to be aware of increased traffic in the area.



Once the show is over vehicles will be taken out of the park starting at 4 p.m. the main parking lot will re-open to the public once the load-out is complete.

People looking to park downtown can find parking spaces at the Library Plaza Parkade, Memorial Parkade and Chapman Parkade.

For more information on the CSN Car Show click here.