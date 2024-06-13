Life of crime for former youth who was victimized by Kelowna MCFD social worker Robert Saunders

Photo: Wayne Moore Robert Riley Saunders

The repercussions of the fraud committed by a notorious former government social worker was highlighted in Kelowna court Wednesday, during the sentencing hearing for one of the young people who was previously under his care.

Robert Riley Saunders pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000, breach of trust by a public officer and using a forged document back in 2021 for defrauding his employer, the Ministry of Children and Family Development, of more than $460,000 over a six-and-a-half-year period. From 2012 to 2017, he opened joint bank accounts with youth in his care and siphoned out the Ministry funds into his own personal bank account.

While Saunders claimed otherwise, a judge ruled Saunders' fraudulent scheme financially deprived, or caused a “risk of deprivation,” to 24 youth who were in his care during that time. Saunders was sentenced to five years incarceration in July 2022, but he was granted day parole after serving just 14 months of the sentence in jail and he now lives with his sister.

But while Saunders is now out from behind bars, the high-risk youth who relied on him for support during their formative years continue to deal with the consequences of his theft.

One of the 24 youth identified as victims in Saunders' criminal case appeared in Kelowna court by way of video feed from Okanagan Correctional Center Wednesday, facing up to six years jail for for several firearms convictions. Crown prosecutor Miho Ogi-Harris noted these convictions are part of about 50 offences the 30-year-old man has been convicted of over the past 15 years.

The man's name is protected by a continuing publication ban protecting the identity of all former youth who were victimized by Saunders' crimes, and he'll be referred to in this story as SO.

While Saunders' criminal matter dealt with the specific harm experienced with 24 youth in Saunders' care, a civil class-action lawsuit saw many other former youth in Saunders' care collect damages. The total cost of the suit to the provincial government was expected to be upwards of $8 million, with individuals collecting between $25,000 and $250,000, depending on the level of harm they endured.

Crown prosecutor Miho Ogi-Harris noted during Wednesday's sentencing hearing that SO received some payout from this class-action lawsuit.

Circumstances of offences

SO pleaded guilty last June to seven convictions stemming from two incidents near downtown Kelowna in 2022. SO was found passed out in his car near Harvey Avenue and Gordon Dive, on the evening of Jan. 21 and when police woke him, they discovered a loaded handgun in a shoulder holster under his jacket, along with $9,000 cash and assorted drugs.

When officers later searched the trunk of his car, they found a 12-gauge shotgun with the serial number scraped off, along with night vision goggles.

SO was released on $2,000 bail three days after his arrest, under 24-hour house arrest conditions. But about six months later, he was once again found passed out in his car, which was loaded up with a number of firearms.

Police were called to a parking garage on Pandosy Street in the early morning hours of July 31 to find SO and another person passed out in SO's car. When officers woke the two people, SO locked the doors and attempted to flee, smashing the car into the police cruiser parked behind him. After police pinned the car to a wall with their cruiser, SO and the other person were arrested.

According to Crown prosecutor Ogi-Harris, police found a loaded handgun on the driver's seat, along with a loaded AR-15-style rifle, an SKS-style rifle, a .308 semi-automatic rifle and a loaded pump-action shotgun in the trunk of the car. Officers also found assorted drugs and cash in the car.

SO has remained in custody ever since that July 31 arrest.

Deprived of care

Like many of the high-risk youth who were in Saunders' care, SO has Indigenous ancestry, and his maternal grandmother attended residential school as a child. Ogi-Harris and SO's defence counsel Michael Patterson spoke about the intergenerational trauma in SO's family and how drug addiction plagued both of SO's parents and SO himself.

SO was removed from his family by the Ministry of Children and Family Development at the age of three, and went through 24 foster homes as a child. At some point, he was supervised by Saunders.

“As a result of Mr. Saunders' criminal conduct, [SO] was sadly deprived of the funds that were meant to provide him with housing and basic necessities,” Ogi-Harris said during her sentencing submissions. “As a result, [SO] experienced homelessness and poverty and all the conditions that flow from those.”

SO told a presentence report writer that he used the funds he received from the Saunders' class-action lawsuit to pay for rent for himself, his partner, and his mother, but conceded he also used the funds to support his drug addiction.

“It is the abuse that he suffered as a young child which caused him to enter into addiction, and [he] treated that addiction as a numbing agent to deal with the trauma that was going untreated,” Patterson said.

“He was in essence a trauma child, and then placed into a system that should have assisted him, and he was traumatized even further. Even when he was in foster care, the parental support he should have received from the system turned out to be one which was absent and worse than where he was coming from because he was then doubly abused by Riley Saunders.

“There was no counselling, no psychiatric, no psychological support to deal with the ongoing trauma that this young man was dealing with ... It was almost like a graduation from youth jail to adult jail, and it never stops. [There] was no direction, nothing to steer him away from that.”

Something to live for

Patterson said SO has maintained his sobriety for 20 months while in custody, the longest he's been clean in his adult life. Patterson also spoke about the relatively recent birth of SO's child, which has inspired him to turn his life around.

Patterson told the court that SO now has a reason to live for the first time in his life, as he wants to ensure his child does not experience the same type of childhood he did.

Ogi-Harris told Justice Bruce Elwood that if it wasn't for SO's tragic childhood and the trauma he suffered in Saunders' care, she would be seeking a sentence closer to 10 years. But while the Crown proposed a six-year sentence, Patterson argued a five-year sentence is appropriate. SO has two years and 10 months enhanced credit for time already served behind bars.

Justice Elwood reserved his decision and he's expected to rule on SO's sentence on Friday.