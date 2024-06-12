Go By Bike Week successful in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Go By Bike Week was a big success in Kelowna this year.

More than 3,700 people participated in the Kelowna and Central Okanagan Spring GoByBike Week, with more than 90,000 kilometres logged on the Go By Bike website.

This annual event encourages people to ride their bike to work, school, for errands or for anything they need.

Riders would often find a celebration station around town to check in and be entered to win prizes, giveaways and more while also giving feedback on bike plans in Kelowna.

Nearly 1,100 riders were counted coming through the five daily celebration stations at Stuart Park, The Rail Trail behind Parkinson Recreation Centre, Landmark District, Westbank First Nation Government Building and the Railside Brewery wrap up event.

Organizers say that 32 schools around the district also participated, preventing a total of 20,000 kilograms of GHG emissions from entering the environment.

With more than 400 kilometres of on-street bike lanes and off-street multi-use paths, Kelowna encourages its residents to continuously explore the city by bike throughout the year.