Potential new gateway monument to be unveiled in August

Photo: Contributed Former north end welcoming sign

The City of Kelowna is working behind the scenes on a new welcoming monument and sign for the city’s north end.

If approved by council, staff will continue to work behind the scenes with a preliminary unveiling of the recommended designs in August.

The previous north end 'Welcome to Kelowna’ sign at Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road was removed by the Ministry of Transportation in 2018 during the highway widening project.

A previous attempt at a new design was turned down by the previous council in 2020.

A new Kelowna signature sign will feature freestanding, oversized ‘Kelowna’ letters while the monument itself will be designed to “capture Kelowna’s unique sense of place.”

Through a design competition involving local firms, eight submissions were approved for further peer review.

Those were trimmed to a shortlist of three with the top design submission selected, receiving a 90 per cent consensus from a 12 member committee earlier this year.

“Currently, the recommended entry submission is being assessed for constructability and costs, and reviewed for operational and tourism impacts, with all relevant comments and revisions captured prior to presentation to city council in August,” a staff report for council states.

“The new north entry monument is intended to become the inspiration for a collection of other monuments of a consistent form at varying scales at other entry points to the city.”

These include highways 97 and 33 as well as other important locations such as the rail trail and Kelowna International Airport.

The monument will be situated between Ellison Lake and Old Vernon Road just north of the airport.

A proposed location for the city sign will be brought to council in August.