Kelowna Art Gallery hosting new monthly event for people 50+

Once a month for at least the next 12 months, the Kelowna Art Gallery will be hosting a gallery get together for anyone 50 years or older, bringing artists into the same room for a day of creative expression.

Roughly a dozen seniors made their way down to the gallery in Kelowna on Wednesday, and staff are hopeful numbers continue to grow as more and more seniors find out about this new opportunity.

“You get to meet new people, people you maybe haven’t come across before, people with similar interests to you. Sometimes we do an art activity using paint and paper, sometimes we do tours of our exhibitions,” said Sumi Ali, the education coordinator for the Kelowna Art Gallery.

“Today we are doing something based on colour as we were inspired by Pride Month and the colours of the rainbow, so we are doing a fun activity where people are combining different coloured fabrics and making a picture. Simple as that, no skill necessary.”

Northwood Retirement Resort has sponsored the monthly event, making it free to the public while also giving their residents a chance to get out and explore Kelowna’s art scene.

“Many of them have become somewhat isolated, so this is another great way for them to get out and organically be around other seniors, and talk to each other and spend time with their peers. The benefits of the social and art end of this are exponential. There’s no comparison to it,” explained Sarah Sprinks, general manager of the Northwood Retirement Resort.

From beginner to expert, Ali tells Castanet there is some form of art for everyone, and that you can discover your passion for art through this new event at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

“People will definitely have new friendships, they will have done things that they thought they would never try, they’ll have learned things that will surprise them, they may even be able to surprise themselves exploring something they thought that they would never do," said Ali.

The next free gallery get together for seniors is happening at the Kelowna Art Gallery on Wednesday, July 17 and will be happening on the second Wednesday of every month to follow.

Here's a link for more information and dates for the Gallery Get Together.