Vehicle incident slows traffic near Kelowna's airport

Photo: Cindy White

UPDATE 3:13 p.m.

The collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road is no longer impacting northbound travel after two vehicles collided and wound up in the ditch north of YLW.

UPDATE 2:09 p.m.

An eyewitness to the collision that has slowed traffic on Hwy 97 at Old Vernon Rd. just north of YLW says northbound traffic is down to a single lane and emergency crews are directing traffic.

"The collision involved two vehicles. A truck was towing a trailer and a Jeep were involved," says the witness who asked us not to use her name.

The eyewitness says one person was trapped and had to be extricated from the wreckage and two people were taken to hospital.

Highway crews are now on the scene to begin cleaning up the wreckage.

Southbound traffic from Vernon does not appear to be impacted by the collision.

ORIGINAL 1:42 p.m.

A multi-vehicle collision just north of the Kelowna Airport has snarled traffic heading towards Lake Country Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Castanet reader who was one of the first witnesses on the scene, the crash involves multiple vehicles.

It is unknown at this time if there have been any injuries to people involved, but the witness expects Highway 97 traffic to be backed up in the northbound direction.

A look at GoogleMaps shows traffic has already started backing up past the airport.

Castanet has sent a reporter to the scene and will update the story when more information becomes available.